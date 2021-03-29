Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 1-Day Volume Hits $86.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $176,111.41 and approximately $86.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 99,815.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005698 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,715,295 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.