Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Declares Annual Dividend of $1.53

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.5282 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48.

Shares of NYSE SHI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,442. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.60 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

