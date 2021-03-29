SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE stock opened at $177.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $181.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.