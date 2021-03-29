Skycoin (SKY) Hits One Day Volume of $20.75 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $68.00 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00005891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.07 or 0.00954803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

