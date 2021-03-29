Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.63. 419,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,908,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.