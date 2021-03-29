Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Skyline Champion worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of SKY opened at $45.34 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold a total of 450,902 shares of company stock worth $19,908,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.