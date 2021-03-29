SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of SL Green Realty worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,996,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $16,602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.68. 21,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

