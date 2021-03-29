Slam Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on April 5th (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Slam Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 5th. Slam Corp. Unit had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SLAMU stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Slam Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Slam Corp. Unit Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.Slam Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, media, entertainment, health and wellness, and consumer technology sectors.

