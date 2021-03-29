SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.90 million and $554,261.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,852.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.95 or 0.03164879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.80 or 0.00338442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.04 or 0.00900636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00406819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00358567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00259625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021245 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

