Smartshare Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $210,730.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

