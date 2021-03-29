SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 247.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,853 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDC opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

