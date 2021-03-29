Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

