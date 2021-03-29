Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading Down 4.4%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) shares traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.82 and last traded at $46.90. 1,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

