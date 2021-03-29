Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege Sells 3,176 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard K. Strege also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $233.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

