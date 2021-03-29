Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $233.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,043 shares of company stock worth $181,439,976 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.