Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 5th (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 5th. Soaring Eagle Acquisition had issued 150,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $1,500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SRNGU opened at $10.18 on Monday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

About Soaring Eagle Acquisition

There is no company description available for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.