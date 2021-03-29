SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.24

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 37765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

