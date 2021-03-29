Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Down 41.2% in March

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

