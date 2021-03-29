SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Down 48.7% in March

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS SOFT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.85. 3,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. SofTech has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

SofTech, Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering.

