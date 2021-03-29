SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Down 48.7% in March

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS SOFT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.85. 3,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. SofTech has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.50.
SofTech Company Profile
