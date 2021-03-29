SolarCoin (SLR) Price Tops $0.0306

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 67.9% lower against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and $5,202.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.93 or 0.00339481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,214,996 coins and its circulating supply is 64,789,388 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

