Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLRK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Solera National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

