Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLRK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Solera National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.