Sologenic Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $300.56 million and $1.30 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00219078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.71 or 0.00970772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00078434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,638 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

