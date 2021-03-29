SOMESING (SSX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.29 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $22.13 million and $93.29 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00058704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00219039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.00951832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029510 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

Buying and Selling SOMESING

