Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,700 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the February 28th total of 378,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SONM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,002. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. Analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

