SONO (SONO) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. SONO has a total market capitalization of $6,036.59 and approximately $8.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SONO has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.36 or 0.99874944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00034624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.39 or 0.00301156 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00367290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.57 or 0.00696930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095176 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001943 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars.

