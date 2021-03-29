Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. 4,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Sono-Tek has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

