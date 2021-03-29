Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 29903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

