South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after acquiring an additional 807,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,297,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85,198 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

