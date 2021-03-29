Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 786,149 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

