S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12,305.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,133 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.0% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of S&P Global worth $122,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,495,000 after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.53. 44,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

