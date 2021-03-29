S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $359.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

