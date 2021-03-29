Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Tops $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $224,648.84 and approximately $6,576.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00217588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.96 or 0.00941991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00078753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029346 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Token Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars.

