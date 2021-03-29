SparkPoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0209 on Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $166.19 million and $9.78 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.00628811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024235 BTC.

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,408,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,243,498 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

