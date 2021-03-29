SparkPoint Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $170.10 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00621195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,408,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,942,243,497 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.