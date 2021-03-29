SparksPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $33,435.85 and $47.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,682,719 coins and its circulating supply is 9,593,520 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

