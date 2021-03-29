SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Holdings Boosted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,356 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 1.20% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $67,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,587 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 359,642 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 149,774 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 122,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,023,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after buying an additional 111,257 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.64. 20,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.26.

