Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00050960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00251841 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002682 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

