Spiking Price Up 105.6% Over Last Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 194.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 105.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $181.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.72 or 0.00624038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.