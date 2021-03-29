SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $731.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One SPINDLE token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $620,910.04 and approximately $731.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,826.42 or 0.99955594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.90 or 0.00300593 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.96 or 0.00368109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.10 or 0.00688128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

SPINDLE Token Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

