Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,741 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Splunk worth $123,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $135.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.46.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

