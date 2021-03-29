Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Down 46.9% in March

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,300. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Spok has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 62,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spok by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spok by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 96,223 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Spok by 16.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

