Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) Trading Down 1%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 11,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 72,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

