Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRLP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. 401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,022. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $501.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.