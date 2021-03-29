SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.24% of SPX worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $59.48 on Monday. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

