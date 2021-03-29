SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400,568 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.23% of SPX FLOW worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 142,681 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

