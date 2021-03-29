Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 107.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,068,036 shares of company stock worth $247,980,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.52.

Shares of SQ opened at $213.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 339.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

