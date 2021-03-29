Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 21,550 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $89.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

