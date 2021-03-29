Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 35,943 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 147.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allegion worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2,556.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 333,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after buying an additional 237,778 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,422,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after buying an additional 176,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,249,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

ALLE stock opened at $126.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

