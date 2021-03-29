Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 37,567 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 478.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities stock opened at $150.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.57. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

