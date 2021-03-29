Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 79,679 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 348.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,679 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

